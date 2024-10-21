Pokémon Go’s Halloween 2024 Part 2 event brings Gigantamax Gengar and some very cute hats
Pokémon Go Halloween Part 1 hasn’t even kicked off yet – though it’s not too far away for some players – but Niantic has already started going into the details for the event’s second wave. Halloween 2024 Part 2, as the event is creatively titled, is a little bit more exciting for players than the first part, which introduced just one new Pokémon — Morpeko.
Halloween 2024 Part 2 introduces Gigantamax Gengar, which will be available in Max Battles from October 31 to November 2, 2024. This powerful Gigantamax Pokémon will be the fourth GMAX Pokémon added to the game, following the introduction of Gigantamax Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard next week — something that Niantic has said won’t be easy.
In addition to the new Gigantamax Pokémon, two new costumed Pokémon will be available in the wild, in eggs, and in raids: Froakie and Rowlet, both with spooky new hats. These will be available just prior in paid Timed Research as a part of Halloween Part 1, but once we get into Part 2, they’ll be much more accessible to everyone.
There are also a host of Pokémon that will have boosted shiny rates:
In the wild
- Zorua
In raids
- Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Umbreon
- Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume
- Froakie wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume
- Rowlet wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume
In eggs
- Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Pichu wearing a witch hat
- Froakie wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume
- Rowlet wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume
The following Pokémon will also be spawning in the wild, all of which will be available in their shiny forms:
- Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Shuppet
- Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume
- Woobat
- Zorua
- Froakie wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume
- Inkay
- Phantump
- Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume
- Rowlet wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume
- Pikachu wearing a witch hat
There’s a whole bunch more, too, all of which can be seen on the Pokémon Go blog.