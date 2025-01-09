Video Games

The Pokémon Go Legendary Flight event adds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres Max Raids

Niantic is shaking up Pokémon Go’s Max Monday schedule with the Legendary Flight event, which adds Dynamax versions of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres for the first time in the mobile game

Josh Broadwell

Niantic

Niantic is shaking up Pokémon Go’s Max Monday schedule with the Legendary Flight event, which adds Dynamax versions of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres for the first time in the mobile game. Legendary Flight begins on Jan. 20, 2025, and runs for three weeks, with a different bird taking the stage each week.

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are guaranteed to appear for one hour on the respective Max Monday – from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time – and there’s a chance you might find them again during 5-star Max Battles at random power spots for the rest of the week.

  • Dynamax Articuno – Jan. 20, 2025, through Jan. 27, 2025
  • Dynamax Zapdos – Jan. 27, 2025, through Feb. 3, 2025
  • Dynamax Molstres – Feb. 3, 2025, through Feb. 9, 2025

On Max Monday and for the rest of the week, the legendary birds you encounter have a chance of popping up as shiny forms.

Each week also sees a special selection of non-legendary Dynamax Pokémon turn up in Max Battles, and their types make them useful teammates for battles against the big birds.

Jan. 20, 2025, through Jan. 27, 2025

  • Charmander
  • Beldum
  • Scorbunny

Jan. 27, 2025, through Feb. 3, 2025

  • Grookey
  • Cryogonal
  • Bulbasaur

Feb. 3, 2025, through Feb. 9, 2025

  • Sobble
  • Krabby
  • Squirtle

All these have a chance of being shiny as well.

Meanwhile, if you're thinking about joining the latest tournament, check out our recommendations for the best Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go's Color Cup to get an extra edge in battle.

Published
Josh Broadwell
JOSH BROADWELL

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or Rolling Stone shouting about RPGs. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or leveling yet another job in FFXIV.

Home/News