The Pokémon Go Legendary Flight event adds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres Max Raids
Niantic is shaking up Pokémon Go’s Max Monday schedule with the Legendary Flight event, which adds Dynamax versions of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres for the first time in the mobile game. Legendary Flight begins on Jan. 20, 2025, and runs for three weeks, with a different bird taking the stage each week.
Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are guaranteed to appear for one hour on the respective Max Monday – from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. local time – and there’s a chance you might find them again during 5-star Max Battles at random power spots for the rest of the week.
- Dynamax Articuno – Jan. 20, 2025, through Jan. 27, 2025
- Dynamax Zapdos – Jan. 27, 2025, through Feb. 3, 2025
- Dynamax Molstres – Feb. 3, 2025, through Feb. 9, 2025
On Max Monday and for the rest of the week, the legendary birds you encounter have a chance of popping up as shiny forms.
Each week also sees a special selection of non-legendary Dynamax Pokémon turn up in Max Battles, and their types make them useful teammates for battles against the big birds.
Jan. 20, 2025, through Jan. 27, 2025
- Charmander
- Beldum
- Scorbunny
Jan. 27, 2025, through Feb. 3, 2025
- Grookey
- Cryogonal
- Bulbasaur
Feb. 3, 2025, through Feb. 9, 2025
- Sobble
- Krabby
- Squirtle
All these have a chance of being shiny as well.
