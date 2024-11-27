Sinistea is the star of Pokémon Go’s Dual Destiny season, despite the Black and White branding
Niantic announced a new Pokémon Go season, Dual Destinies, and you’d be forgiven for thinking the mobile game is celebrating Pokémon Black and White from the branding. It’s all about balance and opposing forces, and the official teaser page even uses black and white as its color scheme.
It’s mostly a branding thing, though, a promotion for the upcoming Pokemon Go Unova Tour in Los Angeles, California, and Taipei, Taiwan. It looks like Zekrom and Reshiram might show up for raids, but the actual Dual Destinies season has Sinistea taking center stage, which is a pretty big deal, seeing how few Galar Pokémon are currently available in Pokemon Go. There’s a new set of special research for the season that kicks off on Dec. 3, 2024, and while Niantic hasn’t said what the rewards are at the end, it’s probably a safe bet to assume they’re Sinistea-shaped.
Elsewhere in Pokémon Go Dual Destinies, you’ll have a chance to find shiny Basculin of the Blue and Red variety in Eggs, but which one you get depends on where it hatches. If you’re in the eastern hemisphere, you get Red Basculin, and it’s Blue Basculin in the western hemisphere. Also of note on the Egg front is that you can get Charcadet from 10km eggs during Dual Destinies.
The Regi- family of Pokémon get the shadow treatment in five-star Shadow Raids – hat’s Regice, Registeel, and Regirock, and not Regigigas – and they may be shiny as well. And finally, there’s also a new batch of Gigantimax Pokémon you may run into during Max Battles. This season, it’s Krabby, Machop, and Lapras.
Pokémon Go Dual Destinies begins on Dec. 3, 2024, and runs through March 4, 2025.