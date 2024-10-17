Niantic is hosting a Pokemon Go Walmart collaboration event and selling Pokemon Go gift cards for the first time
Niantic might’ve just revealed their plans for Pokemon Go’s Halloween event, but the publisher is already looking ahead to the holidays with the newly announced Pokemon Go Walmart collaboration. Starting on October 20, 2024, Walmart will sell physical Pokemon Go gift cards online and at retail, marking the first time Niantic made physical cards available for the game.
The logic behind the decision comes from a survey the Entertainment Software Association published in 2023 that showed 70 percent of children wanted gift cards, and two of the top five most common gifts that they asked for included in-game currency or game-related subscriptions.
The gift card values are:
- $10 – 1,250 PokéCoins
- $25 – 3,300 PokéCoins
- $50 – 7,000 PokéCoins
- $100 – 15,000 PokéCoins
“Pokemon Go has continued to stay relevant over time and now appeals to multiple generations of game enthusiasts,” Frank Barbieri, Walmart’s vice president of content and digital, said in a press statement. “As a destination for gamers, I’m excited to expand our assortment with Pokemon Go gift cards and cannot wait for more players to enjoy the game with our new PokeStops and Gyms in their nearest Walmart store.”
The Gyms and Stops Barbieri mentioned are the second part of the Pokemon Go Walmart collaboration. Also starting on October 20, 2024, Walmarts across the United States will feature more PokeStops and Gyms in an effort to make reaching Pokemon Go milestones and catching Pokemon easier.