Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid set to arrive in December 2024

With various preparation events ahead of time

Marco Wutz

Nintendo / The Pokémon Company

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have announced that a new Tera Raid event will be held in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet from December 19, 2024 to January 5, 2025. Shiny Rayquaza – that’s the black variant of the emerald sky dragon – with the Dragon Tera-type will be featured as boss.

Several Mass Outbreaks will take place alongside the Tera Raid event, giving players a chance to catch certain Pokémon with increased Shiny odds – take a look at the list of candidates:

  • Carbink
  • Cetoddle
  • Fraxure

Before all of this happens, though, a series of other Tera Raids will be available to help players prepare themselves for Rayquaza – it’s going to three preparation events in total, each of them featuring two different Pokémon:

  • Corviknight and Bellibolt (Nov. 24 to Dec. 5, 2024)
  • Azumarill and Clodsire (Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2024)
  • Annihilape and Kingambit (Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2024)

All Tera Raids start at 4pm PST / 7pm EST on the appointed day with preceding events ending one minute before that.

Make sure to catch any Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes in the meantime.

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

