Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid set to arrive in December 2024
Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have announced that a new Tera Raid event will be held in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet from December 19, 2024 to January 5, 2025. Shiny Rayquaza – that’s the black variant of the emerald sky dragon – with the Dragon Tera-type will be featured as boss.
Several Mass Outbreaks will take place alongside the Tera Raid event, giving players a chance to catch certain Pokémon with increased Shiny odds – take a look at the list of candidates:
- Carbink
- Cetoddle
- Fraxure
Before all of this happens, though, a series of other Tera Raids will be available to help players prepare themselves for Rayquaza – it’s going to three preparation events in total, each of them featuring two different Pokémon:
- Corviknight and Bellibolt (Nov. 24 to Dec. 5, 2024)
- Azumarill and Clodsire (Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2024)
- Annihilape and Kingambit (Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2024)
All Tera Raids start at 4pm PST / 7pm EST on the appointed day with preceding events ending one minute before that.
Make sure to catch any Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes in the meantime.