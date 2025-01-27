Video Games

Pokémon TCG Pocket devs take aim at real money trading and data tampering

Another ban wave seems to be inbound

Marco Wutz

It looks like it’s time for another ban wave in Pokémon TCG Pocket. According to a notification in the game, the developers are set to target users who “have engaged in data tampering, real money trading, and other behaviors that violate the Terms of Use.”

Players under suspicion will be investigated and can receive punishments that go from warnings over account suspensions to “other” action — possibly of legal nature.

This is not the first time the developers had to post a similar public announcement in the game. Following launch, they detected a number of users with inappropriate nicknames and moved to warn or suspend them from the game.

Pokémon TCG Pocket will get a trade feature and a brand-new expansion this week, so seeing a crackdown on real money trading taking place beforehand is not overly surprising — indeed, the more surprising thing is that it took so long for the developers to announce measures against it. Such real money transactions are something no developer wants to see attached to their games and engaging in activities like buying and selling accounts always comes with risks.

It’s worth reiterating that you don’t need to invest real money into Pokémon TCG Pocket to trade cards, as the feature will be completely free. You can find more information in the Pokémon TCG Pocket trade system overview.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

