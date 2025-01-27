Pokémon TCG Pocket devs take aim at real money trading and data tampering
It looks like it’s time for another ban wave in Pokémon TCG Pocket. According to a notification in the game, the developers are set to target users who “have engaged in data tampering, real money trading, and other behaviors that violate the Terms of Use.”
Players under suspicion will be investigated and can receive punishments that go from warnings over account suspensions to “other” action — possibly of legal nature.
This is not the first time the developers had to post a similar public announcement in the game. Following launch, they detected a number of users with inappropriate nicknames and moved to warn or suspend them from the game.
Pokémon TCG Pocket will get a trade feature and a brand-new expansion this week, so seeing a crackdown on real money trading taking place beforehand is not overly surprising — indeed, the more surprising thing is that it took so long for the developers to announce measures against it. Such real money transactions are something no developer wants to see attached to their games and engaging in activities like buying and selling accounts always comes with risks.
It’s worth reiterating that you don’t need to invest real money into Pokémon TCG Pocket to trade cards, as the feature will be completely free. You can find more information in the Pokémon TCG Pocket trade system overview.