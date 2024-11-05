Lapras ex Drop Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket rewards players with new promo cards
Pokémon TCG Pocket had a strong start and is keeping its momentum going with the Lapras ex Drop Event, which is running from November 5 to 18, 2024.
This time-limited event pits you against the AI, which fields Lapras decks at progressively harder difficulties – all in all, you can test your mettle against four different configurations. Every victory over the AI in this event has the chance to reward you with a Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1.
This type of booster pack can contain one of five promo cards featuring Lapras ex, Butterfree, Clefairy, Mankey, or Pikachu, which are all marked with a stamp. The Lapras ex and Mankey cards are both brand-new to the TCG, while the other three are variations of existing cards.
In addition to the booster packs, you can be rewarded with XP, Shinedust, Shop Tickets, and Pack Hourglasses. Your first victory on each difficulty level will guarantee you some of these benefits, but Lady Luck is the deciding factor for additional rewards further down the line.
Unfortunately, Pokémon TCG Pocket is not listing the odds for receiving packs and other optional rewards in the game, which is definitely an aspect the developers ought to improve for the sake of transparency. It’s only fair to tell the players what their chances of obtaining a pack are, before they invest their time and – potentially – money into it.
In any case, the Lapras ex Drop Event will be available in Pokémon TCG Pocket until November 18, 2024. If you need help defeating the event’s Lapras decks, you should learn how to build a winning deck without spending any money.