Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island set gets December 2024 release date

Here come some new cards

Marco Wutz

The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Island booster pack for Pokémon TCG Pocket will be released on December 17, 2024, bringing more than 80 additional cards to the iOS and Android game. Included are a handful of Pokémon ex cards and as many Trainer cards.

Among those especially powerful cards are Mew and Celebi, according to the set’s description: “Experience wonder and whimsy with a new expansion’s worth of cards coming to the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket! Classic Mythical Pokémon Mew and Celebi are powerful Pokémon ex ready to add extra magic to your collection. The Mythical Island expansion features over 80 cards, including five new exciting Pokémon ex cards, five new Trainer cards, and gorgeous immersive cards ready to bring you into the wondrous world of Pokémon.”

Aside from Mew ex and Celebi ex, players can look forward to Aerodactyl ex, Tauros, Magmar, Exeggcute, Morelull, Larvesta, Snivy, Dhelmise, Dedenne, Vaporeon, Marshadow, Leaf and Blue as part of the pack.

The set will also come with new binder and display board covers depicting the scenery of the Mythical Island.

In connection with this announcement, The Pokémon Company revealed that TCG Pocket has been downloaded over 60 million times since launch – a major milestone.

