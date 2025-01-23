Video Games

Pokémon TCG Pocket reveals Space-Time Smackdown and trade feature release dates

A highly-anticipated feature and a new expansion

Marco Wutz

DeNa / The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company announced that the Space-Time Smackdown expansion for Pokémon TCG Pocket will be released on January 30, 2025.

In even more good news for TCG Pocket fans, the company revealed that the highly-anticipated trade feature will arrive one day ahead of the set on January 29, 2025. The trade system allows players to trade their cards with friends, enabling them to close those holes in their collections. 

Trading will require two brand-new resources: trade hourglasses and trade tokens. Only cards of the same rarity can be traded — and some other restrictions apply. 

“Upon release of the new feature, players will be able to trade certain cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island expansions, with plans currently in place to expand the lineup of tradeable cards in future updates,” The Pokémon Company explained.

The upcoming Space-Time Smackdown expansion appears to be focusing on the Sinnoh region and is coming in the form of two different booster packs. 

Find all Pokémon and other cards from the new set we’ve spotted below:

  • Dialga EX
  • Palkia EX
  • Pachirisu EX
  • Turtwig/Grotle/Torterra
  • Chimchar/Monferno/Infernape
  • Piplup/Prinplup/Empoleon
  • Riolu/Lucario
  • Gible/Gabite/Garchomp
  • Togepi/Togetic/Togekiss
  • Eevee/Leafeon
  • Murkrow/Honchkrow
  • Cresselia
  • Cynthia
  • Pokémon Tools

Aside from fresh cards, the release of the expansion will bring new binder and display board covers into the game.

Marco Wutz
