Pokemon TCG Pocket trading is finally happening soon, but only for ‘certain cards’
Pokemon TCG Pocket trading – an essential feature for a game with “trading card” in its name – is finally happening soon, though it comes with a catch. It’ll only work with “certain cards.”
The Pokemon Company made the announcement on the game’s official Twitter account and said Pokemon TCG Pocket trading will start rolling out in January 2025. It’s a feature the developers first promised when they announced TCG Pocket, though this is the first update we’ve had about trading since then.
The post didn’t elaborate on what those certain cards may be and what rules govern trading, only that TCG Pocket will “gradually expand” the selection of tradeable cards. You can probably expect more news as we get closer to the end of 2024.
You can also expect more booster packs near the end of 2024. The Pokemon Company said they plan on releasing several additional booster packs “by the end of the year.” They also teased several new features and updates, though without any specific details.
The mobile game has quite a bit of catching up to do. It launched with over 200 cards spanning the first generation of monsters, though the real-life card game features several thousand cards representing every generation, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Seeing how rotten my luck is trying to get decent cards in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket meta, I’m in no hurry to have more and better cards added.
