Pokémon TCG Pocket trading detailed ahead of release later this month
Pokémon TCG Pocket has enjoyed months of popularity after having been released in October last year, with players having delved deep into the game’s collecting and battle features. A near-constant deluge of new content – mostly via events, but also a limited expansion – has kept players engaged, but one promised feature has been missing since day one: trading. Now, The Pokémon Company has revealed more details on the trading feature in Pokémon TCG Pocket, and it won’t be to everyone’s liking.
In a post on the official Pokémon TCG Pocket Twitter account, The Pokémon Company revealed that trading is still on track to be added to TCG Pocket later this month, alongside a host of details about the feature. Notably, there are some big restrictions, with the game’s rarest cards unable to be traded.
Here are the features and restrictions noted by the post:
- Trades can be done between friends
- Trades can be done with cards of the same rarity
- Cards from both Genetic Apex and Mythical Island can be traded, with more cards being added in the future
- Only cards up to and including ☆ rarity can be traded
- Trading will require items to be consumed
The rarity restrictions are likely to be the most contentious with players, as they limit the kind of cards that can be traded. All base set cards will be tradeable, including ex cards, as will any regular full art cards, but full art ex cards, full art trainer cards, rainbow cards, immersive cards, and gold cards will not be able to be traded. Players will also need to make sure their trading partner is offering something of the same rarity — a ☆ card cannot be traded with a ♢♢ card, for example.
Some players have also expressed concern about the item consumption requirement, but we’d expect that this is similar to the stamina system for Wonder Pick and pack openings. It’s also possible that it requires an existing resource, such as Shinedust or pack points, or another item obtained in a fairly easy way, but at this point we have very few details.
The company also revealed that a new booster pack is coming to Pokémon TCG Pocket this month, though an exact release date, like with trading, has not been announced.