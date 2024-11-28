Video Games

Pokémon TCG Pocket is handing out warnings and suspensions for “inappropriate” user names

Should have adhered to the Terms of Use

Pokémon TCG Pocket fortunately hasn’t been a hotbed of toxicity despite its high popularity, but there are always a few exceptions who require extra admonishment to be civil – and such cases are currently being dealt with, according to TCG Pocket developer DeNA. “Inappropriate” player names have been observed in the game, prompting the studio to begin handing out warnings or even account suspensions to the offenders.

“We are aware of multiple player names that are currently causing discomfort to other users,” the studio stated via in-game notice. “In accordance with the Terms of Use, we will change the player names of the accounts in question and will warn them, suspend their accounts, or take other action.”

“We will continue to strive to provide an environment where everyone can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience,” the developer added.

Naturally, this is all fairly standard practice, especially for the family-oriented Pokémon franchise.

Players who may have chosen a dodgy user name should be rethinking their selection, lest they risk losing access to their hard-earned collection of cards. You are allowed to change your name in the game every 30 days, so the first opportunity for users to renounce their rogueish ways will be coming very soon – the countdown towards the first name change began on release day. You better make sure to keep a low profile until then, if you believe yourself to be at risk.

Of course, you may be lucky and get away with a warning or an automated name change, but trading your edgy user name for the certainty of keeping your stuff will be a good deal, especially if you put real money into the game.

Marco Wutz
