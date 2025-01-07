Pokémon TCG Pocket’s newest event seems to have had a false start
Players of Pokémon TCG Pocket have woken up to a wonderful treat — a brand-new Wonder Pick event. Tapping into the Wonder Pick section of the game, players have been able to get bonus picks and Chansey picks featuring new promo cards and event tickets. The only problem is that there’s nothing to spend those tickets on just yet.
The new TCG Pocket Wonder Pick event hasn’t officially been announced – there’s nothing in the news box – so it’s hard for players to know exactly what it’s celebrating, but if it’s anything like prior events, it’s likely to tie in to the Blastoise Drop event currently underway. This is confirmed somewhat by the cards available in both the bonus picks and the Chansey picks, which have both Squirtle and Charmander — the latter likely to tie in with this month’s premium rewards.
Curiously, though, there are no missions currently available for it just yet, and there’s no section in the shop to spend any tickets you might pick up from the bonus picks. Typically, when a Wonder Pick event goes live, there’s a laundry list of missions to complete, which typically rewards event tickets specific to the event that can be spent on accessories like card sleeves, board art, and display boards.
Usually those accessories are shown off a little bit earlier with the battle event that precedes it, but strangely all of the Blastoise Drop event battles use other card sleeves, including the premium purchase Gardevoir sleeves and the Special Set 01 card sleeves, earned by trading in Special shop tickets after exchanging high rarity cards.
The official Pokémon TCG Pocket Twitter account also hasn’t posted about any events, as it typically does as soon as they go live. It’s all a bit strange. We’re expecting that the event will either roll out in full at some point today, or go live tomorrow at the usual update time — that’s 1:00am EST.