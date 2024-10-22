Ubisoft reportedly disbanded the Prince of Persia Lost Crown team to free hands for ‘more promising’ games
The development team that worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown may be no more, as Ubisoft reportedly disbanded it following Lost Crown’s low sales. The report comes from YouTuber Gautoz, part of the Origami media group that covers the French gaming scene, who says the Lost Crown team knew Ubisoft planned to disband them shortly after the Metroidvania first launched.
Gautoz says Ubisoft was disappointed with The Lost Crown’s sales, which fell short of expectations, with units sold reportedly sitting in the 300,000 range. They planned to let the team release cosmetics and a few small DLC packs before moving them on to games with ‘more promising sales potential.’” Gautoz says members of the team fought to get Ubisoft to greenlight a sequel, but had no luck.
The irony is that some of those projects are, Gautoz says, why the Lost Crown team existed to begin with. Gautoz’s sources say work on The Lost Crown was meant to be a haven for developers who burned out working on bigger projects, including Beyond Good and Evil 2.
Bear in mind that this report is unconfirmed as of yet, and Ubisoft has issued no comment on it.
Ubisoft has faced several financial challenges since the Covid-19 pandemic, including underperforming sales for games such as Skull and Bones and Star Wars Outlaws, the latter of which, despite selling over 1 million copies, failed to meet Ubisoft’s – and investors’ – expectations. The situation has reportedly become so dire that Ubisoft may seek to go private and increase the Guillemot family’s and Tencent’s stakes in the company to appease shareholders.