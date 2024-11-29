Video Games

Project Mugen is now called Ananta and a trailer is coming in December 2024

A life signal from the ambitious gacha game

Naked Rain / NetEase Games

Project Mugen, the urban open-world RPG from Naked Rain and NetEase, finally has an official name: It will be called Ananta, which means the same thing as Mugen – "infinite" – only in another language.

A brand-new teaser accompanied the name change and ended a long period of silence around the highly anticipated project.

Fortunately, people interested in Ananta won’t have to wait another few months before hearing from the developers again, as the release of another trailer has been set for December 4, 2024.

Ananta has made a name for itself among enthusiasts of the gacha game genre for its visuals and character designs as well as the inclusion in the formula of classic superhero elements – the only wrinkle is that we haven’t seen any real gameplay as of yet, as all teasers so far were cutscenes. With a game as ambitious as this one, players fear that the performance on mobile won’t be up to par.

With Ananta showing signs of life in the same week that Neverness to Everness released new details about itself, the gacha game competition for 2025 and beyond is heating up.

The niche has shown signs of oversaturation in 2024, so big names like Arknights: Endfield, Azur Promilia, Neverness to Everness, and Ananta will be locked in a tough battle for attention, player time, and disposable income.

Marco Wutz
