It Takes Two leads PS Plus additions in December 2024

It Takes Two is one of the games being added to PS Plus in December 2024, becoming available to play on PS4 and PS5 without extra cost for subscribers. Regarded as one of the best co-op experiences ever, it has been acclaimed by critics, users, and award shows alike. Only playable with two people, the game puts the duo into the roles of two divorcing parents, who must work together to reach their saddened child in an extraordinary adventure.

PS Plus subscribers can also look forward to Aliens: Dark Descent for PS4 and PS5 as well as Temtem for PS5.

Aliens: Dark Descent is a real-time tactics game in which players need to command their squad of marines to suppress a Xenomorph outbreak, fight corporate operatives, and stand against an entirely new threat never seen before in the Alien setting – that’s exactly as difficult as it sounds.

Temtem is a Pokémon-like game in which you do Pokémon-like things: You catch wild creatures and then use them to fight other people commanding such creatures. Naturally, you’ll travel a lot to explore new regions and discover new species of creatures, making friends along the way – and of course there will be some bad guys to teach a lesson to as well.

All three of these games will be available to PS Plus members from December 3, 2024, to January 6, 2025, regardless of their subscription tier.

Subscribers have until December 2, 2024, to download Hot Wheels Unleashed 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Death Note: Killer Within, which is the current crop of PS Plus games.

Sony has some other benefits in store for December as well: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will join the Premium tier’s Game Trial program, while everyone can enjoy free multiplayer trials of EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 from December 6 to 8, 2024.

