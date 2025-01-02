Suicide Squad goes free less than a year after launch in January 2025's PS Plus games
It’s a new year, but more importantly it’s a new month, which means that Sony is ready to give a new stack of games to PS Plus subscribers. Among the January 2025 PS Plus games is the excellent The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, both of which are excellent additions to the service. Also, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is there.
All of January’s PS Plus games will be available to subscribers from January 7, 2024 until February 3, 2024, regardless of their subscription tier.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was first released on February 2, 2024 as a co-op action-adventure game with live service elements. It released to very middling reviews, averaging 60/100 on review score aggregator Metacritic, and while it did get some post-launch DLC, including new playable characters, it didn’t do much to help rescue the title and support for it will be ending this month.
Our own review for Suicide Squad wasn’t particularly glowing, either, with GLHF’s Kirk McKeand giving the game a 5/10 and blaming the live service elements for its downfall:
Those who are looking for a great story from some of the best storytellers in the business will be left disappointed by how hamstrung it is by its live service trappings, and those who want to shoot numbers out of things will wonder where the meaty endgame content like raids are. On the one hand, some of this stuff can be fixed with regular updates, but on the other, that’s another studio we’ve lost to "player engagement" metrics.
Still, free with PS Plus is a pretty good price for a game you otherwise might not have picked up.
On a more positive note, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a fantastic pickup, especially if you’ve never played it before. It’s an “expanded re-imagining” of the original 2013 narrative puzzle game, with heaps of new additions, new choices, and new secrets, as well as a host of visual and accessibility upgrades. It’s a fantastic game with an ending that makes absolutely sense — but we won’t spoil that particular ending just yet.
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is pretty good too, but needs much less explanation. It’s a remaster for Need for Speed Hot Pursuit – the 2010 game, not the 1998 game – that includes all the DLC, cross-platform multiplayer, and more. If you like racing games, you’d be hard pressed to go past this one.
In the meantime, you have a few more days to pick up last month’s PS Plus games — It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent, and Temtem will be available on PS Plus until January 6, 2025.