Video Games

PS5 DualSense controllers get a price hike

That’s one way of making up the losses from Concord

Marco Wutz

Sony

It looks like Sony has increased the price of its PS5 DualSense controllers by $5 USD in the US and several other regions of the globe. The PlayStation Direct Store as well as retailers like Best Buy, Target, and GameStop have all updated their online shops accordingly, listing the controller with prices between $74.99 USD and $79.99 USD, depending on which color variation you want.

Sony recently made an upwards correction to its console prices in Japan, though the US has so far been spared a similar move. This price hike on the PS5 DualSense controllers comes almost exactly one year after Sony’s immense price increase to PS Plus subscriptions in August 2023.

Traditionally, consoles and accessories like controllers decreased in price throughout a console generation, but current-gen hardware very much defies that wisdom – anyone who’d hoped that they could’ve snatched a PS5 plus controllers for cheap by this point will be sorely disappointed.

Sony’s own estimations of the sales trajectory for the PS5 already looked gloomy earlier in 2024, when a financial report revealed that the company expected PS5 sales to slow down from then on – a prediction that was proven right in its latest financials, which showed a decline in console sales compared to last year.

It’s expected that Sony will soon reveal its PS5 Pro – the traditional mid-generation refresh – to renew its console’s momentum.

On the software side the recent weeks have been a rollercoaster for Sony: Concord, the costly her shooter made by Firewalk, utterly failed to gain players at launch and had to be shut down not even a month into its lifetime, while its platformer Astro Bot has become of the most critically well-received games of the entire year.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News