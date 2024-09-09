PS5 DualSense controllers get a price hike
It looks like Sony has increased the price of its PS5 DualSense controllers by $5 USD in the US and several other regions of the globe. The PlayStation Direct Store as well as retailers like Best Buy, Target, and GameStop have all updated their online shops accordingly, listing the controller with prices between $74.99 USD and $79.99 USD, depending on which color variation you want.
Sony recently made an upwards correction to its console prices in Japan, though the US has so far been spared a similar move. This price hike on the PS5 DualSense controllers comes almost exactly one year after Sony’s immense price increase to PS Plus subscriptions in August 2023.
Traditionally, consoles and accessories like controllers decreased in price throughout a console generation, but current-gen hardware very much defies that wisdom – anyone who’d hoped that they could’ve snatched a PS5 plus controllers for cheap by this point will be sorely disappointed.
Sony’s own estimations of the sales trajectory for the PS5 already looked gloomy earlier in 2024, when a financial report revealed that the company expected PS5 sales to slow down from then on – a prediction that was proven right in its latest financials, which showed a decline in console sales compared to last year.
It’s expected that Sony will soon reveal its PS5 Pro – the traditional mid-generation refresh – to renew its console’s momentum.
On the software side the recent weeks have been a rollercoaster for Sony: Concord, the costly her shooter made by Firewalk, utterly failed to gain players at launch and had to be shut down not even a month into its lifetime, while its platformer Astro Bot has become of the most critically well-received games of the entire year.