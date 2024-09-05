Sony may have leaked the PS5 Pro design for PlayStation’s anniversary
It looks like Sony might have leaked its own PS5 Pro design in the company’s PlayStation 30th anniversary artwork. The logo, which features a variety of PlayStation iconography forming “Triangle, Circle, Square, X” shapes, includes everything from a PS1, a PS Vita, and a lightgun, to a PS5 Slim with its distinctive stripe down in the upper portion – and a PS5 with four stripes. That’s a new one.
- Read more: Astro Bot review: Reaching new heights
And that’s why folks are thinking it must be tied to the long-rumored, never confirmed PS5 Pro. A PS5 Pro spec list leaked earlier in 2024 and showed that, like the PS4 Pro before it, the PS5 Pro likely won’t be leaps and bounds ahead of its younger sibling. It sports a more powerful GPU, but reportedly has strict power limitations in line with a CPU that’s only slightly more powerful than the base PS5. If that’s true, then you can expect better performance – but not much in the way of visual improvements.
Digital Foundry speculated that Sony’s biggest achievement with the PS5 Pro will be in upscaling, with tech that allows the system to enhance games from 1080p to 4K in milliseconds. In theory, that means you can get higher framerates without sacrificing visual quality, and given the sharp divide between quality and performance so far in this console generation, that’s quite an achievement.
Sony has yet to issue an official comment on the PS5 Pro’s specs or the leaked design. If previous years are anything to go by, though, Sony will likely host a State of Play in September 2024, so we might not have much longer to wait