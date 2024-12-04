Sony finally realized the PS5 to PS5 data transfer process was broken after launching a new console
Sony pushed a new PS5 update to, at last, fix the PS5 to PS5 data transfer issue that’s plagued PS5 Pro owners since the souped-up console launched. PS5 update 24.08-10.40.00, as it’s officially called, is live now, and Sony says it should make the transfer process easier.
“We’ve improved the process of transferring data from another PS5 and enhanced stability when transferring large amounts of data, such as captures,” Sony said in the patch notes.
The company didn’t explain what caused the problem before or how the patch fixes it. It weighs in at a hefty 1.3 GB, so there must be a fair bit going on behind the scenes.
Previously, PS5 Pro users reported all manner of challenges getting their games and other data from the old system to the new. Some managed to fix it by tinkering with their PS Plus settings – you need an active subscription to upload your data to Sony’s cloud server and then redownload it on the new console – though it didn’t work for everyone. And as Sony alluded to in its patch notes, even mostly successful transfer processes struggled with large amounts of data, which is basically any first-party PS5 game.
Transferring via external drive is an option, though if you’re paying for cloud services, expecting them to work properly is not too much to ask
Hopefully, that problem is no more, though.
Elsewhere in Sony news, Polyphony is gearing up to launch My First Gran Turismo, a free game designed to slowly ease players into driving simulators, and that rumored December State of Play turned out to be just that – a rumor.