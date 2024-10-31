PUBG Studio’s next game is Project ARC, a 5v5 PvP shooter that’s all about line-of-sight
Krafton announced a new game from PUBG Studio called Project ARC, a 5v5 shooter that’s experimenting with line-of-sight mechanics in the hopes of innovating in the FPS genre. Project ARC is “inspired by PUBG Battlegrounds,” Krafton says, but rather than pitting players together on a large open map like Fortnite does, it adopts a top-down view and emphasizes tactical positioning.
“Enjoy the widely-known bomb mission rules, featured in various games, in top-down view with Project ARC,” the official Steam description reads. They might not be too widely known, as I had to look them up, and colleagues weren’t aware of them either. Anyway.
“Your team's mission is to hack into the hidden Crypt within the building by installing a Decrypter. Use grenade launchers and explosive hammers to break through walls and defenses to reach the Crypt or ambush the enemy.”
You can also play on the defending team and set up obstacles to block attackers and use the Decrypter to aid in your efforts, at least until the opposing team hacks it and turns it against you.
PUBG Studio says the inspiration for Project ARC came from realizing that “modern warfare” is all about securing lines of sight and attacking before the enemy notices you.
“Project ARC presents real-time line of sight shared with your teammates, which creates immediate, non-verbal cooperation, allowing you to experience fast-paced CQB combat with your teammates in real-time against actual players,” the team said. That sounds like it could get a bit confusing, if you’re juggling multiple lines of sight at once, but it certainly opens the opportunity for some high-level tactical planning.
PUBG Studio has no release date just yet for Project ARC, but you can add it to your Steam wishlist if you’re keen.