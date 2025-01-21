Microsoft’s Pulse Cipher Xbox controller can now be pre-ordered worldwide
Microsoft has announced a new special edition of the wireless controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. The Pulse Cipher follows in the footsteps of the Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher, offering users a look at the device’s inner workings thanks to its transparent shell at the front of the controller.
“Energize your play with the Pulse Cipher controller and all its features, including red, diamond-shaped rubberized grips, dark red accents across the bumpers, buttons, and two-toned thumbsticks, a metallic hybrid D-pad, and matching metallic triggers,” the official description describes the controller.
In addition, the Pulse Cipher comes with a 3.5mm audio check and offers a battery life of up to 40 hours, depending on the exact use and environmental factors. Like the standard edition, the controller can be connected to any compatible device via Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth, making it a versatile piece of hardware.
Players in need of a dose of nostalgia – and with a bold fashion sense – can already pre-order the Pulse Cipher worldwide at a recommended price of $74.99 USD.
The limited edition controller will be released on February 4, 2025.
This is not Microsoft’s only announcement today: Earlier, it revealed the second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for January 2025.