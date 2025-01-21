Video Games

Microsoft’s Pulse Cipher Xbox controller can now be pre-ordered worldwide

A new special edition

Marco Wutz

Microsoft

Microsoft has announced a new special edition of the wireless controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. The Pulse Cipher follows in the footsteps of the Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher, offering users a look at the device’s inner workings thanks to its transparent shell at the front of the controller.

“Energize your play with the Pulse Cipher controller and all its features, including red, diamond-shaped rubberized grips, dark red accents across the bumpers, buttons, and two-toned thumbsticks, a metallic hybrid D-pad, and matching metallic triggers,” the official description describes the controller.

In addition, the Pulse Cipher comes with a 3.5mm audio check and offers a battery life of up to 40 hours, depending on the exact use and environmental factors. Like the standard edition, the controller can be connected to any compatible device via Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth, making it a versatile piece of hardware.

Players in need of a dose of nostalgia – and with a bold fashion sense – can already pre-order the Pulse Cipher worldwide at a recommended price of $74.99 USD.

The limited edition controller will be released on February 4, 2025.

This is not Microsoft’s only announcement today: Earlier, it revealed the second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for January 2025.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News