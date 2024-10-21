Video Games

Rebel Wolves lands Bandai Namco as publisher for Dawnwalker

Studio comprised of former CD Projekt RED devs

Rebel Wolves announced that it has partnered with Bandai Namco to publish its upcoming, dark action RPG Dawnwalker on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Both digital and physical editions will be available, according to the two companies, though there is not even a release window for the title yet.

The leadership of Rebel Wolves hailed Bandai Namco’s track record in successfully publishing story-driven RPGs, which “speaks for itself.” Rebel Wolves’ Tomasz Tinc called the publisher a “perfect match for our wolfpack.”

Bandai Namco’s Albertro Gonzalez called this new partnership “another key milestone in our content development strategy for the Western market. By combining our strengths, we will deliver this first game of the studio to a worldwide audience. We’re excited with the universe being created by Rebel Wolves thanks to their extremely talented team of developers, resulting in a great addition to our portfolio.”

Rebel Wolves was founded in 2022 by former developers of The Witcher and Cyberpunk studio CD Projekt RED and confirmed the existence of Dawnwalker in early 2024. It will be a narratively driven, dark action RPG built inside Unreal Engine 5 and set in medieval Europe. The Polish studio received a strategic investment from NetEase Games for the project, enabling it to work on a triple-A budget.

Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the former quest design director of Cyberpunk 2077, has been hired as Dawnwalker’s creative director and you can read our interview with Tomaszkiewicz to learn more about his role and RPG design ethos.

More information about Dawnwalker will be provided in “the coming months,” the developer stated.

