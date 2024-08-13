Red Dead Redemption PC port revealed on PlayStation Store
The PlayStation Store is about the last place you’d expect to get news about PC ports from, but that’s exactly where an official description of the long-awaited Red Dead Redemption PC port is now to be found.
“Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation – now on PC for the first time ever,” the game info box states unambiguously. That’s probably not the reveal Rockstar planned and it’ll probably be good to wait with the celebrations until the studio has confirmed things, but the PSN Store usually doesn’t lie when it comes to stuff like this.
A little further down it goes into some of the changes made for the PC version: “Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound.”
The GOTY Edition, which was first released in 2011, brought a brand-new difficulty level to the game and included the Undead Nightmare DLC for some zombie survival action, The Liars and Cheats Multiplayer Pack with a few different game modes, The Outlaws of the End Co-Op Pack, all the cosmetics originally available as pre-order bonuses, The Solomon’s Folly challenges, and the Myths and Mavericks Bonus Pack.
“PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates” should be a good sign that players can expect framerates beyond 30 and enough options to comfortably run the game with their specific hardware setups.
This update to the PlayStation Store description would confirm recently discovered hints in the Rockstar PC launcher about Red Dead Redemption coming to the platform.
Rockstar brought Red Dead Redemption to PS4 and Nintendo Switch last year and that version of the game will be what the PC port is based on. You can check out our comparison of RDR on PS4, Switch, and Xbox to get a look at what you can expect.