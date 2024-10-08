Video Games

Red Dead Redemption PC release date confirmed for October 2024

Rockstar makes it official

After the PlayStation Store leaked Red Dead Redemption coming to PC earlier this year, RDR developer Rockstar Games has made things official: Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare DLC will be available on PC starting on October 29, 2024.

Rockstar enlisted the help of Double Eleven to create this port of the action-packed Wild West RPG, adding “PC-specific enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality.”

Support for “NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, and shadow quality settings” is listed as well.

Additional details as well as pre-order information is set to be revealed later this week, according to Rockstar.

Rockstar brought Red Dead Redemption to PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023. You can check out our comparison of RDR on PS4, Switch, and Xbox to get a look at what you can expect.

