The Resident Evil 4 remake has sold over 9 million copies
Resident Evil 4 was an incredible game, and its 2023 remake was just as good as – if not even better than – the original. We said as much in our Resident Evil 4 remake review, where we gave the game a 10/10, and it seems like we weren’t the only ones who liked it.
Capcom has revealed on Twitter that Resident Evil 4 – the remake – has sold over 9 million copies as of December 19, 2024. As noted by industry analyst Alex Aniel on Twitter, this also means that the game is “the fastest selling RE ever.”
“To you, the 9 million-plus agents,” Capcom wrote on Twitter in both English and Japanese, “Happy New Year and thank you for your support.”
Just a few months ago, the company announced that the RE4 remake had sold 8 million copies, meaning that in the last quarter, from October 1 to December 31, 2024, over 1 million copies of the game were sold.
While it might be the fastest-selling game in the series, it’s still not quite at the level of the original Resident Evil 4, which sold over 13 million copies across just about every platform imaginable. Still, with the game just over 18 months old, it’s on track to outpace the original at some point soon. When it does, it’ll be within arm’s reach of the best-selling titles in the series, Resident Evil 5, which to date has sold 14.8 million units.
We named Resident Evil 4 the best horror game of 2023, with writer Dave Aubrey saying that while Alan Wake 2 comes close, Resident Evil 4 “has it beat on every point.”
Action games don’t get much better than Resident Evil 4, and neither do horror games. It might not always have you spooked, but I can guarantee that it will have your heart racing. That’s why it’s the best horror game of 2023.