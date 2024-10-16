Video Games

Resident Evil 4 Remake surpasses 8 million sales milestone

Roughly 1.5 years after launch

Marco Wutz

Capcom

Capcom announced that the Resident Evil 4 Remake, which was released on March 23, 2023, sold over eight million copies since launch. Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and iOS, the survival horror game has been lauded by critics and fans alike, becoming one of the textbook examples of what fans want from remakes of classic titles.

“To you, the 8 million-plus agents, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Capcom wrote on social media.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is still lagging behind the original Resident Evil 4 from 2005, which achieved over 13 million sales to date across different platforms. Of course, RE4R has time to catch up with the original game, especially as surpassing the eight million mark recently proves that the game has long legs.

Reaching those eight million sales has done nothing to change the overall ranking of most-sold games in the franchise, as Resident Evil 4 Remake is still trailing Resident Evil 3 Remake by a million sales in the battle for seventh rank. The original Resident Evil 4 is sitting in fourth place with its 13.3 million sales, only beaten by Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (13.7m), Resident Evil 2 Remake (14.2m), and Resident Evil 5 (14.8m), according to Capcom’s numbers from earlier in 2024.

We crowned Resident Evil 4 Remake the best horror game of 2023 with writer Dave Aubrey the “brutally oppressive” visuals and sound design in his RE4R review.

Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany.

