Reverse: 1999 gifts free 6-Star character for its first anniversary

Version 1.9 is loaded with freebies

Marco Wutz

Reverse: 1999 is one of the more unique gacha games available for PC, iOS, and Android when it comes to its visual style, and that’s certainly part of why it’s had a successful run in the highly competitive category thus far. Naturally, developer Bluepoch is hoping for more good years in the future, so it came up with a generous campaign for the game’s first anniversary in update 1.9.

Version 1.9 of Reverse: 1999, which is set to be released on September 19, 2024, features free 6-Star character Semmelweis and free 5-Star character Matilda, who can both be claimed by everyone who’s completed the first stage of the main story.

Completing the main story chapter coming with update 1.9 will net players an outfit for Sonetto, while several login events happening throughout the duration of the anniversary patch offer ten time-limited pulls, twenty standard pulls, 500 Clear Drops, ten Jars of Picrasma Candy, and the “Dalpo No.1” Tape Recorder collectible. Wilderness rewards will also be enhanced in this time.

In addition, Bluepoch is refreshing the top-up bonuses for currency purchases with real money, allowing players to benefit from gaining extra Crystal Drops once more.

The store will also offer an exclusive package containing ten time-limited pulls as well as a 6-Star character selector for $29.99 USD, which allows you to get one of following units:

  • Sotheby
  • A Knight
  • Regulus
  • Voyager
  • Eternity
  • Druvis III
  • Lilya
  • An-an Lee
  • Centurion
  • Medicine Pocket
  • Ms. NewBabel
  • Melania
  • Pickles
  • Tooth Fairy
  • Jessica
  • Shamane
  • Kaalaa Baunaa
  • 37
  • 6
  • Spathodea
  • Ezra
  • Getian
  • Semmelweis

Furthermore, the developers plan on introducing a new permanent game mode that allows users to unlock 5-Star character Lorelei for free.

Bluepoch cooked up one hell of an anniversary there – and that’s not even covering all of the regular content and events coming with update 1.9.

