Rise of the Ronin release date on PC set for March 2025
Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have announced that Rise of the Ronin will come to PC on March 11, 2025.
The Rise of the Ronin port for PC will feature support for ultra-wide monitors, 8K resolution, 3D audio, ray tracing, AMD FSR, NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex, Intel XeSS, and 120 FPS. Users will be able to customize their keyboard and mouse controls in the game with the menus all supporting keyboard-and-mouse controls as well.
“Rise of the Ronin is an RPG set in the Bakumatsu period in Japan, developed by Team Ninja, known for the ‘Nioh’ and ‘Ninja Gaiden’ series,” the official announcement says. “Players take on the role of a ronin, forging their own destiny in an open world. The game features multiple possible endings, allowing players to choose which faction to support — such as the anti-shogunate faction, pro-shogunate faction, or Western forces — which significantly alters the story's outcome.”
Rise of the Ronin was initially released in early 2024 as a PS5-exclusive, but failed to meet initial expectations by Koei Tecmo before proving that it had some staying power and bringing in robust long-term sales.
Rise of the Ronin for PC can already be pre-ordered on Steam, which includes the following bonus items:
- Iga Ninja Armor Set
- Iga Ninja Katana
- Combat Style: Hayabusa-ryu for Katana
- Combat Style: Hayabusa-ryu for Naginata
- Combat Style: Nioh-ryu for Katana
- Combat Style: Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana
These are the same items as for the initial PS5 pre-order run and will be available with any purchase of the game until April 2, 2025, so they’re more like an early adopter bonus than a pre-order bonus.