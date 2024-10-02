There’s a Rocky Horror Show video game, and you can play it in time for Halloween
FreakZone, makers of the popular indie platformers Spectacular Sparky and Angry Video Game Nerd, are making a Rocky Horror Show game next, and you can play it for Halloween – hopefully. The Rocky Horror Show game is meant to launch in October 2024 for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Nintendo Switch, though despite October having arrived, there’s no fixed release date just yet. (thanks, Eurogamer).
“Experience the strange journey of Brad and Janet like never before in this wild and wacky retro platform game adaptation of Richard O'Brien's legendary rock'n'roll musical,” the game’s official description reads. “Jump to the left and dodge to the right in classic platforming action, along to 8-bit chiptune renditions of Rocky Horror's legendary songs.”
The trailer looks like what you’d get if retro Castlevania were camp – well, campier than it already is – and had less combat. Brad and sometimes Janet hop through deadly dining halls, creepy underground dungeons, and frozen research chambers, avoiding spike traps, impeccably dressed skeletons, and sudden plunges to a nasty death as they make their way to and through the mansion.
The Rocky Horror Show’s soundtrack adapts surprisingly well to 8-bit chiptune sounds, too. I wouldn’t count myself among the Rocky Horror Show’s biggest fans – it’s just fine! – but this looks like such a creative and unexpected adaptation that I’m quite looking forward to playing it later in spooky season.