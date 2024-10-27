Blizzard asks fans whether they want Diablo 4’s Spiritborn nerfed and gets an unsurprising response
Diablo general manager Rod Ferguson posted a poll on Twitter asking if fans wanted Diablo 4’s Spiritborn class nerfed, and the results were pretty much as you’d expect. Of the 10,338 people who voted, 63.1 percent, or 6,523, said leave it alone, while the remaining 3,815 are open for changes of some kind.
Ferguson clarified that the poll result won’t determine Blizzard’s future actions and said he just wanted to get a general idea for how people felt.
For context, the Spiritborn class debuted with the Vessel of Hatred DLC and has yet to exist for a full season in Blizzard’s action-RPG, but it quickly became clear how vast the power gap is between Spiritborn and Diablo 4’s starter classes. That’s as expected, seeing as the dev team positioned Spiritborn as a class that would be “broken in the most fun way” before Vessel of Hatred launched, but some players think it makes the likes of Sorcerer and Barbarian pointless now.
On Reddit, responses to the poll fluctuated between agreeing that Spiritborn needs some changes and annoyance that Blizzard won’t just fix the bugs that let people create broken – in the “not fun” sense – builds to begin with. Some expressed concern that Blizzard may think these broken builds were the norm for Spiritborn players and would make the next Diablo 4 season even more challenging, leaving other classes even further behind.
Several also suggested Blizzard could just improve the base game’s classes, though that was an unpopular idea.
“It is insanity-inducing to read some of these takes in favor of buffing existing classes's damage output by a factor of literally 100,000 times,” Reddit user heartbroken_nerd wrote. “And for what, to make the game completely trivial? But then people will cry about the game being boring, so they will add more difficulties as you say to chase that dragon.”
They’re referring to a common complaint about Diablo 3 after years of updates, though Diablo 3 wasn’t quite as grindy as Diablo 4 still is at times. I’d gladly take a buffed-up Sorcerer if it meant cutting out a few hours of mindless grinding for the best loot.
Whatever Blizzard’s plans are, you’ve still got a while yet to play around with Spiritborn’s launch version. Diablo 4 Season 6 runs until early January 2025, and Blizzard won’t be making any big mid-season class changes, not after the uproar that followed Diablo 4’s big post-launch rebalancing.