New Rogue Prince of Persia update The Second Act ends the Prince's purple reign and doubles the roguelike's size
Developer Evil Empire is gearing up for The Second Act, a big Rogue Prince of Persia update that adds more enemies, a longer narrative, and fresh art direction to the roguelike. That direction includes removing the Prince’s purple hue, but the important thing is that Evil Empire says the update doubles the Rogue Prince of Persia’s size.
Evil Empire said in the update tease on Steam that they changed the prince’s color after revamping the palette the rest of the game uses to make it more colorful and distinct. The original purple just didn’t fit with the change. The accompanying teaser trailer shows some of that new palette in detail, and it does look as though the Prince might get lost in some of the stages where blues and greens are more prominent, though I’m not entirely convinced ditching purple was necessary.
The Second Act also includes:
- More biomes
- More bosses
- New story act and narrative polish for Act 1
- New enemies
- Quality of life additionsm, such as multiple save slots
- German, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish localisation
It’s the kind of beefy update you’d expect for an early access game that’s finding its feet after a little while, and Evil Empire said they’ll have more to share a little closer to The Second Act’s launch.
The Rogue Prince of Persia’s The Second Act update goes live on Nov. 21, 2024, and it’s a free update. Rogue Prince is technically still in early access at this point, and Evil Empire didn’t mention when it plans on moving the game out of early access.