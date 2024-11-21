Video Games

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic gets its Nintendo Switch release in December 2024

This ride truly does never end

Marco Wutz

Graphite Lab / Atari

Here’s a blast from the past for you: RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 5, 2024.

This version of the theme park builder will combine 1999’s RollerCoaster Tycoon and its sequel into one nostalgia-filled package and make it available for a current-gen console for the first time. Naturally, that includes full support for the Nintendo Switch’s control scheme.

The port was developed by Graphite Lab and will be published by Atari, rounding out a fulfilling year that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

“For the first time ever, the definitive RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic experience is available to experience on Nintendo Switch. This is the classic game you remember playing with an updated UI and controls to give you total control over your parks,” the official description says.

“Bringing RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic to the Switch, with its massive install base, is an opportunity to re-engage lapsed players, provide active players with another great hardware platform, and reach a new generation of players who will now discover the franchise on the Switch,” commented Atari’s Ethan Stearns.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic has been available on PC since 2017 and pre-orders for the Switch version are now available.

