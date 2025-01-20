Second Dinner hopes Marvel Snap will be back soon, promises compensation
Second Dinner, the development studio behind Marvel Snap, stated that it’s been working to get the card game back online in the United States after it became inaccessible in the region as part of the TikTok ban.
“We've been working around the clock to bring Marvel Snap back up in the U.S. and hope to have it back online within 24 hours,” the company stated. “We'll update you once it's back up. In the meantime, global players should be able to continue to play with no issues.”
Marvel Snap ended up being collateral damage of the ban due to its publisher, Nuverse, being owned by ByteDance, the company behind TikTok. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and other titles were equally affected and are currently inaccessible from inside the United States.
On January 19, 2025, Second Dinner stated that the game was “temporarily unavailable” in the U.S. and commented that the outage was a “surprise” to the team.
Players worrying about missing out on events and things like daily rewards while the game isn’t accessible to them will be relieved to learn that Second Dinner has promised compensation for those losses.
“During this downtime, we realize that many of you are missing out on time-based content, rewards, and Missions. Second Dinner is committed to ensuring that all players are compensated for their lost time,” the developers announced. “We’ll be sharing more information on this as the situation evolves.”
Naturally, the top priority for the developer will be to get Snap up and running in the U.S. again – any details on the compensation will have to come afterwards. Since TikTok itself is online in the U.S. once again, Marvel Snap and the other games should be able to follow without much more delay.