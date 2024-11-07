Sega is delisting 74 retro games from Steam and consoles soon, including Sega Genesis Classics
Sega is removing 74 of its best-known retro games from Steam, Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation soon, and that includes Sega Genesis Classics. The Sonic maker made the announcement in a brief post and listed the games being removed, but didn’t say what prompted the decision to delist so many games.
Some are tied to projects Sega is currently working on, such as the Shinobi movie and Golden Axe TV series, so it's possible the publisher has plans to repackage and push its retro library in a way similar to Konami with their Metal Gear and Castlevania bundles. However, that's just speculation at this point.
What isn't speculation is that the big delist happens on December 6, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT/December 7, 2024, at 2:59 a.m. ET.
The Sega games leaving Steam are:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros
- Columns
- Columns III
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Crazy Taxi
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dreamcast Collection Bundle
- Dynamite Headdy
- Ecco Jr.
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Eternal Champions
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Galaxy Force II
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Jet Set Radio
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
- Light Crusader Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle
- NiGHTS into Dreams
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Ristar
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Shadow Dancer
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Channel 5: Part 2
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkoton
- VectorMan
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
On Xbox, Sega is delisting:
- Altered Beast
- Crazy Taxi
- Sega Genesis Classics
- Golden Axe
- Monster World
- NiGHTS into Dreams
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Shinobi
- Sonic the Fighters
- Streets of Rage
- SVC: ToeJam & Earl
- Virtua Fighter 2
And on Switch and PlayStation, Sega is removing the Sega Genesis Classics collection. Sega clarified that “select individual classic titles” will still be available for Nintendo Switch Online members, but didn’t say which ones.
Bear in mind that Sega is just delisting these for future sales. If you own the games already, you can still play them, uninstall, re-download later – whatever you want. You just won’t be able to buy them.