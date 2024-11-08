Video Games

SEGA lauds Creative Assembly for Total War recovery and strong DLC sales

An important step towards the regrowth of SEGA Europe

SEGA has lauded Creative Assembly for the “recovery of Total War” in its latest earnings report. In presentation slides dedicated to the efforts of regrowing the struggling SEGA Europe division, the company gave a shout out to the British developer, stating: “As for Total War: Warhammer 3 and Total War: Pharaoh, sales of the main game have increased along with the high ratings of the additional DLC released this fiscal year.”

Another slide is entirely dedicated to the recovery of Total War: Warhammer 3’s Steam ratings, showing this year’s massive upswing in positive user reviews.

The earnings report further named the “promoted sales of additional downloadable contents for the series of ‘Total War’” among the factors with “positive impacts” on the company’s results.

SEGA instructed Creative Assembly to refocus on Total War last year after a string of setbacks and the studio’s efforts appear to be paying off not only in terms of happier customers, but also better financial results.

Amplitude Studios, another strategy game-focused developer under SEGA Europe, parted ways with the company, regaining its independence thanks to a buyout by management. Together with Total War regaining momentum, this should secure Creative Assembly’s position, as SEGA has deemed that Amplitude’s sale “marks the completion of the series of structural reforms” needed at SEGA Europe.

Overall, SEGA stated that revenues from its gaming division exceeded expectations in the first half of the ongoing fiscal year, largely thanks to DLC sales, while revenue from full game sales remained below expectations despite growth in this area in comparison to the same timeframe last year. 

The Total War franchise sold 1.24 million full games in the first half of the fiscal year, keeping in touch with the 1.41 million of Like a Dragon, 1.52 million of Sonic, and 1.81 million of Persona.

