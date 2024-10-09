Universal is turning the classic Sega game series Shinobi into a movie with Story Kitchen
Universal is bringing the classic Sega game series Shinobi to the big screen, with Extraction’s Sam Hargrave as director and comedian and writer Ken Kobayashi handling the screenplay. Story Kitchen, the creative studio that worked with Sega and Paramount on the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, will work with Sega and Universal on the project.
Sonic the Hedgehog producers Dimitri Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy Stevenson will also co-produce the Shinobi movie with Marc Platt Productions. Universal was also involved with 2023’s box-office-record-breaking Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Five Nights at Freddy adaptation, while Sega continues finding avenues to expand its franchises beyond video games and the search for a Super Game. Some sort of Golden Axe TV series is still in the works, and Sega and RGG Studio are gearing up to premiere Like A Dragon: Yakuza at the end of October 2024 on Prime Video.
That’s about all Sega had to say on the matter. There’s no word yet what the Shinobi adaptation will be like or which of the Shinobi games it draws inspiration from. Presumably, like Sega’s other movies and TV series, the Shinobi movie will tell an original story with bits and pieces pulled from throughout the series.
There’s certainly plenty to choose from. The first Shinobi game launched in 1987, and Sega released 12 games in total, including a futuristic one called Cyber Shinobi, with the last Shinobi game launching in 2011 for Nintendo’s 3DS system.
Maybe one day, Sega will also remember its RPGs and give us a Phantasy Star or Shining Force adaptation.