Silent Hill 2 creator Masahiro Ito sacrificed his love life for the horror game series
Masahiro Ito never had a romance interest during college, and it’s all thanks to his cult-classic horror game series Silent Hill. Ito made the remarks in a recent Q&A session he hosted on Twitter (thanks, PC Gamer) and also said that you’re a cockroach for reading this story.
It started when Twitter user DreadGraphix2 asked Ito what degree he studied to get into game art. Ito said he studied graphic design in school and learned oil painting on his own – once he could afford the oils for it, anyway – and that he learned 3D modeling while working on the first Silent Hill. Then, he quote-tweeted that post with a “side note.”
“All the time I was attending my art university or was developing Silent Hill 1/2/3 & a canceled title, I never had any girlfriends,” Ito said. “Coz I had no time for it. I've never thought I'm a genius, but I'm terribly competitive. The only way to beating geniuses is giving yourself up entirely to what you wanna accomplish.”
He then said real geniuses never say they’re geniuses and always know there’s someone better. It’s an odd statement to make, coming right after he just said he doesn’t think he’s a genius, and kind of gives the impression that he does, in fact, think he’s a genius because he said he's not a genius.
But Ito isn’t a fan of people writing and thinking too closely about the things he says. Someone pointed out that Yahoo and other publications ran short stories about his romance-less college days. Ito responded by saying the publications writing about his comment were writing “clickbait for cockroaches” and that he was surprised people even noticed his little anecdote.
“I thought there would be other things to write about,” Ito said, as if insights into a high-profile developer’s life while creating one of the most influential horror games ever, just weeks after a critically acclaimed remake of that game launched, wouldn’t attract attention. Sure, Jan.