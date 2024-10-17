Silent Hill 2 Remake cracks a million sold copies three days after release
Many players had their doubts about Bloober Team developing the Silent Hill 2 Remake, but the studio not only managed to craft a widely acclaimed modernization of the classic to silence its detractors, it seems like the game is selling quite well: The Silent Hill 2 Remake shipped over one million copies in the first three days after release, according to its “pleased” publisher Konami. Both physical and digital sales are included in this number.
The game came to PC and PS5 on October 8, 2024, and GLHF writer Kirk McKeand called it “a welcome surprise that respects the source material while feeling fresh for modern players” in his Silent Hill 2 review. He pointed out that the title may not be able to grab players in the first couple of hours, but rewards those who stick with it until Brookhaven Hospital.
Speaking of which, we have a complete Silent Hill 2 Remake Brookhaven Hospital guide in case you need help navigating this area.
Silent Hill 2 originally came out in 2001 and is considered one of the best survival horror games of all time. Judgment is still out on where the Remake will sit on that particular ranking in future evaluations, but Bloober’s take has the classic beat by one metric at least: Silent Hill 2 needed one month to sell one million copies back in the day – not that these things are comparable with how different the market was back then.