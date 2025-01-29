Silent Hill 2 Remake surpasses two million sales three months after launch
The Bloober Team redemption arc continues with another sales milestone for the Silent Hill 2 Remake: Publisher Konami announced that the game has surpassed two million units sold across PC and PS5, including both digital and physical sales, in its first three months.
The Silent Hill 2 Remake was released on October 8, 2024, and managed to crack one million sales in three days.
GLHF’s Kirk McKeand joined the critical acclamations for the title in his own Silent Hill 2 review, calling it a “welcome surprise that respects the source material while feeling fresh for modern players.”
Fans of the series had their reservations about Bloober Team taking charge of development, as the Polish studio didn’t have the greatest reputation due to some controversial previous works. As such, the team nailing its assignment came as a bit of a positive surprise to critics as well as fans — all’s well that ends well.
“Developed by Bloober Team, composer Akira Yamaoka and concept artist Masahiro Ito, experience the guilt, grief and existential horror of James Sunderland as he explores the town of Silent Hill — the special place he and his late wife Mary used to visit — a symbolic backdrop now shrouded in fog. The Remake expands the areas players can explore, introduces an over-the-shoulder view, revamps the combat system, and adds new cut-scenes to give new and returning players different ways to experience the game,” the official description of the game says.
Silent Hill 2 Remake is currently available on PC and PS5.