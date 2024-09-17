EA and Maxis are letting Sims 4 custom content creators make official new kits, and the first one is out soon
EA and Maxis are working with Sims 4 custom content creators to make official kits, and the first ones should start rolling out before the end of the year. These kits will function just like other Sims 4 kits and add a selection of themed items to your game, but unlike pretty much every other piece of creator-made custom content for the game, you can download these kits on console as well as PC - except on the Switch, which still isn't a thing.
The news comes from EA’s big announcement about the future of The Sims, where the studio also confirmed a live-action Sims movie made in partnership with Amazon and Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap.
Unlike most custom content in the life game, the fact that these creator-made packs are official kits means you’ll have to pay for them. GLHF reached out to EA for comment about pricing for these kits – and how much of the profits the creators will see – but did not hear back in time for publication.
These kits are a natural next step for Maxis’ relationship with creators. Sims 4 CC creators have filled the internet with mods for hair, clothing, furniture, flooring and walls, and even custom textures for landscaping terrain for years, and Maxis has worked with select creators several times in 2024 alone on focused collaborations that add new clothes and customization options.
As for what the first round of player-made kits might include, EA didn’t say. The first round of player-made kits should be available in November 2024.