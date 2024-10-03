Sims 4 Life and Death expansion lets you make WooHoo in a crypt and frolic naked under the moon
EA and Maxis pulled the veil back on the Sims 4 Life and Death expansion, including a new Grim Reaper job, three Halloween-themed locations, and a new WooHoo spot, if you’ve got the nerve for it. Sims 4 Life and Death launches on October 31, 2024, for all platforms, excluding Nintendo Switch, which The Sims still doesn’t live on.
Life and Death introduces the Ravenwood realm, with three areas themed around different kinds of spooky happenings. First is Crow’s Crossing, a village with cobbled streets, artisan grave makers, enigmatic merchants selling creepy things, haunted houses, and frequent casket sales. You can stop by the graveyard to mourn the loss of a loved one or celebrate love with a live one – yes, that’s making WooHoo and yes, it’s in a crypt. Crow’s Crossing has two festivals, including one with ties to the new rebirth system, but we’ll get to that in a minute.
Whispering Glen is a more rural neighborhood, with ruins and crypts to explore for intellectual purposes and a nightly Moon Revelry festival, and if you visit during the full moon, you can swim under the lunar light with nothing ‘twixt your skin and the stars above. Then there’s Mourningvale, a place for the dead more than the living. The bog can help you along your spiritual journey to a new life, and you might even run across the Grim Reaper.
Speaking of the Reaper, the Sims 4 Life and Death expansion adds a Grim Reaper job that lets you perfect the art of scything souls, but you’ll have to start as a Grimtern. Determining cause of death, meeting soul quotas, and deciding who gets to be reborn all fall under your job responsibilities, and if you do really well, you might even be Grimtern of the month. Should you prefer something even more macabre, you can strive to become a mortician or an undertaker.
That’s a lot already, but Sims 4 Life and Death also shakes up how Sims, well, live and die. Your live Sim travels on a Soul Journey, which Maxis describes as a combination of the wants and aspirations systems. If they meet certain milestones on their Soul Journey, they can eventually be reborn after death and unlock special traits or forge connections with Sims tied to their past lives. They also have a bucket list they can complete to achieve fulfillment, and it counts toward rebirth as well.
Dead Sims can work toward their Soul Journey’s completion by pursuing unfinished business, or they can pursue the living and make their lives miserable or pursue each other and have ghostly WooHoo anywhere their spectral forms can fit. You can alter Ghost Sims’ appearance in the Create-A-Sim menu, build ghost powers and fear, and even earn Simoleons, because why not.
Finally, Sims 4 Life and Death adds new ways for your Sims to process loss, including four grief stages that kick in once mourning ends. They can seek help from counseling or comfort from other Sims, and when they’re ready to confront their own mortality, they can leave a will and specific instructions not just for who gets what when the time comes, but for how their funeral should proceed as well.
If you purchase the Sims 4 Life and Death expansion anytime from October 3, 2024, through December 12, 2024, you’ll get a Lasting Legacy family portrait item, a Mournful Melodies music box, and a Plumed Elegance mask.