The Sims 4 September 2024 patch stops Lovestruck's accidental incest at the gym
The Sims 4 September 2024 patch is live, adding dozens of fixes to the life sim game, including a much-needed change to who can fall in love with whom in the Lovestruck expansion. If you showed off at the gym with a family member nearby, they’d suddenly develop a romance bar for you. Not a good thing! Thankfully, it’s a thing no longer.
The new Sims 4 patch fixes other Lovestruck bugs, including blocking off date activities from expansions you don’t own, and you can’t make a date at the vet clinic, which is probably for the best, really. Lovestruck might be the main focus, but the For Rent expansion is getting some attention as well. Certain cookware items won’t randomly disappear from your inventory now, you don’t have to demolish a wall to change its size, and the game acknowledges when someone died at a rental property. They get a headstone or urn now, instead of vanishing forever or whatever other grim fate was in store before.
There’s a long list of additional updates for other expansions – Sims no longer creating destressing concoctions in Eco Living, for example, while Seasons stops eating your holiday decorations box if you move, and food stalls stay where they’re supposed to in City Living’s San Myshuno world.
That’s in addition to more than a dozen fixes for the base game. These range from improvements to lighting and shadows on certain graphics settings to making sure wants and goals are actually marked as fulfilled. Equally as important, the Sims 4 September 2024 patch reduces memory usage and tweaked some rendering processes to reduce load times.
You can check out the full list of patch notes on the Sims website.
The patch also coincides with the latest Sims 4 kits, Storybook Nursery and Artist Studio, both of which are available for PC and console.