Sins of a Solar Empire 2 roadmap for Season 1 revealed
A lot of free content and one paid DLC
Ironclad Games and Stardock have revealed the Season 1 roadmap for Sins of a Solar Empire 2 and the best part is that players won’t have to wait very long for the first updates to arrive. A new patch has been scheduled for November 21, 2024, bringing a chunk of additional content as well as improvements:
- New custom debris for capital ships, titans, and starbases
- Three non-colonizable gravity wells with unique gameplay conditions: Magnetic Cloud, Plasma Storm, and Radiation Storm
- Four new star types: White dwarf, red dwarf, blue giant, and black hole
- Improvements to the pacing of the first hour of gameplay
Before the end of 2024, another couple of additions are on the agenda:
- Two non-colonizable gravity wells with unique gameplay conditions: Ship Graveyard, Particle Fountain
- Advent Unity ability improvements
- Quality-of-life improvement updates
Going into 2025, Ironclad Games and Stardock want to release a paid DLC, Paths to Power. In addition to that, more free content is scheduled as well:
- Additional planet textures
- New minor faction for Advent
- New artifact types
- New gameplay feature: Planetary population
- New factional planet types
- Rework of gas giants
- New moon types
- Additional neutron stars
- Quality-of-life improvement updates
All the above changes and the DLC are planned for the first quarter of 2025. For more on the space strategy game, find our Sins of a Solar Empire 2 review.
Published