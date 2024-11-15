Video Games

Sins of a Solar Empire 2 roadmap for Season 1 revealed

A lot of free content and one paid DLC

Marco Wutz

Ironclad Games / Stardock

Ironclad Games and Stardock have revealed the Season 1 roadmap for Sins of a Solar Empire 2 and the best part is that players won’t have to wait very long for the first updates to arrive. A new patch has been scheduled for November 21, 2024, bringing a chunk of additional content as well as improvements:

  • New custom debris for capital ships, titans, and starbases
  • Three non-colonizable gravity wells with unique gameplay conditions: Magnetic Cloud, Plasma Storm, and Radiation Storm
  • Four new star types: White dwarf, red dwarf, blue giant, and black hole
  • Improvements to the pacing of the first hour of gameplay

Before the end of 2024, another couple of additions are on the agenda:

  • Two non-colonizable gravity wells with unique gameplay conditions: Ship Graveyard, Particle Fountain
  • Advent Unity ability improvements
  • Quality-of-life improvement updates

Going into 2025, Ironclad Games and Stardock want to release a paid DLC, Paths to Power. In addition to that, more free content is scheduled as well:

  • Additional planet textures
  • New minor faction for Advent
  • New artifact types
  • New gameplay feature: Planetary population
  • New factional planet types
  • Rework of gas giants
  • New moon types
  • Additional neutron stars
  • Quality-of-life improvement updates

All the above changes and the DLC are planned for the first quarter of 2025. For more on the space strategy game, find our Sins of a Solar Empire 2 review.

