Slay the Princess developers are working on a new project
Slay the Princess was one of the most highly-rated games of 2023 despite coming up against titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Tears of the Kingdom. Developers Abby Howard and Tony Howard-Arias will soon be saying goodbye to their award-winning game with the release of the definitive edition, cleverly titled The Pristine Cut, and moving on to other projects. We had the chance to sit down with Tony, Abby, and their cat, Spoons, to discuss what’s next for the studio.
First on the list is a return to the game they put on hiatus while creating Slay the Princess – Scarlet Hollow, which made it to episode four before taking a break.
“We’re working on Scarlet Hollow right now,” Howard tells me. “It is so much fun to get back to it.”
“We have three episodes left,” Howard-Arias adds. “Six and seven, the last two [episodes] are a single big release. But before episode five comes out, we're in the middle of doing a big patch that should be out this year. It revisits the earlier episodes of the game, especially episode one.”
“In its current state, it railroads the players into the path of the main story, and we are adding alternate early branching,” Howard-Arias says. “The player can more organically react to the story. It’s a path that for the longest time, we've thought [of as] an obvious branching point that we missed and we always try to [make it so] you don't feel like you're being railroaded.”
However, the pair are working on more than just finishing Scarlet Hollow and its big game-changing patch. “We do have a third game,” Howard says. “We are cooking a third game, but it's way on the back burner.”
“It’s not even that. It's buying ingredients. It’s still in the grocery store,” Howard-Arias adds. “We're not going to really be doing any serious work on that until after Scarlet Hollow is done with a capital D.”
Slay the Princess: The Pristine Cut will launch on October 24, for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via GoG and Steam.