Titan Forge Games has revealed the Smite 2 free-to-play release date

Following a paid Early Access period

Titan Forge Games / Hi-Rez Studios

Smite 2 is going free-to-play on January 14, 2025, developer Titan Forge Games announced. 

The third-person MOBA, which follows up on the widely acclaimed Smite, has been available for purchase since August 2024 in the form of a paid Early Access title with prices ranging from $30 to $100 USD for various editions. The fact that the game would be going free-to-play later has been known from the get-go, though, with the idea being that devoted fans of the original could buy their way into this early version to support the developers and influence the direction of the game at the same time.

It turns out that this feedback was very necessary, as the earliest available builds of Smite 2 were pretty rough, to put it mildly.

Titan Forge Games needed a bit of time to find its footing again after the overwhelmingly negative feedback right after release, but has since then managed to turn things around, as user ratings on Steam show – the historical “Mixed” ratings have been turned “Mostly Positive” recently.

There is a lot of pressure on Titan Forge Games to do well with Smite 2, as publisher Hi-Rez is concentrating all of its efforts on the title’s success, shutting down two other games to focus resources on the third-person MOBA.

Making the Early Access version free-to-play should boost the player count and bring in a greater diversity of feedback, positioning the game for a future in which it might have to compete with the upcoming Deadlock by Valve.

