Solo Leveling: Arise passes 50 million users and celebrates with rewards

Another milestone for the mobile game

Marco Wutz

Netmarble

Netmarble announced that Solo Leveling: Arise, its gacha game launched on iOS and Android earlier this year, has welcomed more than 50 million users worldwide to its dark fantasy world. Based on the popular South Korean web novel that also spawned a successful anime series, Solo Leveling: Arise is putting players into the role of main character Jinwoo and follows his story.

To celebrate reaching this monumental milestone, Netmarble is currently holding a login event that allows players to earn up to 10,000 Essence Stones by checking in every day. This will be available until October 31, 2024.

Solo Leveling: Arise debuted in May 2024 with a revenue of around $40 million USD and still made around $10 million USD in July 2024, showing solid longevity.

Recent updates to the title introduced some endgame content and balance adjustments, which were based on player feedback.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available for free on iOS and Android will get a PC release in 2025.

Marco Wutz
