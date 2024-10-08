New Songs of Conquest roadmap starts with the viking-inspired Vanir DLC
Lavapotion has announced a major change to the post-release roadmap of Songs of Conquest, its turn-based strategy game. Instead of releasing the planned Bleak East expansion next year, the developer will launch two smaller DLCs containing the playable factions that were originally planned to come with this addition. This change of plans also concerns the Rise Eternal DLC, which has been pushed back to an as-yet undetermined date.
“New factions have been the most requested feature from our players ever since we’ve entered Early Access,” explained Lavapotion CEO and founder Magnus Alm. “While our original plan was to release a large expansion next year that would feature two new factions and a sweeping new campaign, we chose to listen to our players and change our plans to release more content sooner, starting with the release of the Vanir DLC this winter.”
“As developing new factions takes a lot of time, we’ve chosen to prioritize the new faction and postpone the release of our ‘Rise Eternal’ story DLC to a later date”, he added. “We look forward to seeing our players join us in the Bleak East!”
We already got a little sneak peek at the Vanir and their fellow new faction, the Root, when we spoke to Lavapotion at Gamescom 2024, but more details have been revealed now alongside the new roadmap.
The Vanir DLC is planned for a Winter 2024 release and will introduce a faction inspired by the folklore of Scandinavia, where Lavapotion is located. These Vanir combine aspects of humans and beasts alike, giving players the choice to embrace one or the other as they lead them.
Among the units are steadfast Huskarls, human warriors whose shields can transform into birds of prey that may harry the enemy’s backline, mighty Berserkers that can change into bears, and the powerful Chieftains that may transform into gigantic Jormr. Then there are Swine, whose sole purpose is to be eaten and then come back to life again, as well as creatures like Trolls, Lykts, Bacahorses, and Nornors.
The Vanir will introduce nine brand-new Wielders to the game in addition to five Conquest and two Challenge maps – that’s longship full of content.