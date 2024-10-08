Video Games

New Songs of Conquest roadmap starts with the viking-inspired Vanir DLC

A change of plans

Lavapotion has announced a major change to the post-release roadmap of Songs of Conquest, its turn-based strategy game. Instead of releasing the planned Bleak East expansion next year, the developer will launch two smaller DLCs containing the playable factions that were originally planned to come with this addition. This change of plans also concerns the Rise Eternal DLC, which has been pushed back to an as-yet undetermined date.

“New factions have been the most requested feature from our players ever since we’ve entered Early Access,” explained Lavapotion CEO and founder Magnus Alm. “While our original plan was to release a large expansion next year that would feature two new factions and a sweeping new campaign, we chose to listen to our players and change our plans to release more content sooner, starting with the release of the Vanir DLC this winter.”

“As developing new factions takes a lot of time, we’ve chosen to prioritize the new faction and postpone the release of our ‘Rise Eternal’ story DLC to a later date”, he added. “We look forward to seeing our players join us in the Bleak East!”

We already got a little sneak peek at the Vanir and their fellow new faction, the Root, when we spoke to Lavapotion at Gamescom 2024, but more details have been revealed now alongside the new roadmap.

Songs of Conquest roadmap showing the tentative release dates of the Vanir and Roots DLC.
This is the updated roadmap for Songs of Conquest. / Lavapotion / Coffee Stain Publishing

The Vanir DLC is planned for a Winter 2024 release and will introduce a faction inspired by the folklore of Scandinavia, where Lavapotion is located. These Vanir combine aspects of humans and beasts alike, giving players the choice to embrace one or the other as they lead them.

Among the units are steadfast Huskarls, human warriors whose shields can transform into birds of prey that may harry the enemy’s backline, mighty Berserkers that can change into bears, and the powerful Chieftains that may transform into gigantic Jormr. Then there are Swine, whose sole purpose is to be eaten and then come back to life again, as well as creatures like Trolls, Lykts, Bacahorses, and Nornors.

The Vanir will introduce nine brand-new Wielders to the game in addition to five Conquest and two Challenge maps – that’s longship full of content.

Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

