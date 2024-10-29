Video Games

Songs of Silence will graduate from Early Access in November 2024

Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Marco Wutz

Chimera Entertainment

Beautiful turn-based strategy game Songs of Silence will leave Early Access on November 13, 2024, and fully launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S that day.

Financed through crowdfunding in a mere eight hours, Songs of Silence entered Early Access via Steam in June 2024 and has since received content as well as quality-of-life improvements. The 4X game comes with a single-player campaign, co-op and PvP modes, and a score made by Final Fantasy composer Hitoshi Sakimoto.

Several unique factions and a roster of more than 100 different units await players’ commands across the game’s modes. Songs of Silence combines elements from genre classics such as Heroes of Might and Magic with a deckbuilding and auto-battle system that is relaxing without it becoming uninteresting.

Another highlight are the Art Nouveau-inspired visuals of the game, which bring the characters, units, and world to life in a vibrant fantasy aesthetic.

“The release of Songs of Silence is a huge milestone for our studio,” commented Chimera Entertainment’s creative director Alex Kehr. “Following our journey in Steam Early Access, our players' feedback has shaped the game into something truly special. We are so excited for the community to dive into the 1.0 version of Songs of Silence to experience its epic story campaign, hours upon hours of multiplayer content, finely-tuned combat, and tons of gameplay options that we feel reinvigorates the 4X strategy genre.”

To find out more about the game, check out our Songs of Silence Early Access review.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News