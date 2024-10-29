Songs of Silence will graduate from Early Access in November 2024
Beautiful turn-based strategy game Songs of Silence will leave Early Access on November 13, 2024, and fully launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S that day.
Financed through crowdfunding in a mere eight hours, Songs of Silence entered Early Access via Steam in June 2024 and has since received content as well as quality-of-life improvements. The 4X game comes with a single-player campaign, co-op and PvP modes, and a score made by Final Fantasy composer Hitoshi Sakimoto.
Several unique factions and a roster of more than 100 different units await players’ commands across the game’s modes. Songs of Silence combines elements from genre classics such as Heroes of Might and Magic with a deckbuilding and auto-battle system that is relaxing without it becoming uninteresting.
Another highlight are the Art Nouveau-inspired visuals of the game, which bring the characters, units, and world to life in a vibrant fantasy aesthetic.
“The release of Songs of Silence is a huge milestone for our studio,” commented Chimera Entertainment’s creative director Alex Kehr. “Following our journey in Steam Early Access, our players' feedback has shaped the game into something truly special. We are so excited for the community to dive into the 1.0 version of Songs of Silence to experience its epic story campaign, hours upon hours of multiplayer content, finely-tuned combat, and tons of gameplay options that we feel reinvigorates the 4X strategy genre.”
