Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer gives Shadow a gun and takes a swing at doing Pikachu impressions
Paramount released a new Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer, highlighting a bit about what to expect, and if you’re expecting a proper Sonic Adventure 2 adaptation, well, don’t. Shadow the Hedgehog – voiced by Keanu Reeves – might play a major role, but Paramount is very much doing its own thing, as usual.
The trailer starts with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles relaxing it what is apparently this Sonic universe’s version of a Chao garden. It’s a little club called Chao Garden where three entities that are definitely people dressed up in large, mascot-style Chao costumes do a little dance on a little stage. A kid comes up to Tails and asks if he’s Detective Pikachu – I’m not thinking too deeply about the implications of this question – and Knuckles says Tails looks a bit like Pikachu, before doing a little “pika pika” impression.
Things kick off pretty quickly after that, with Jim Carrey’s Dr Robotnik and Eggman villains causing havoc as they bring their Ark space colony online. Like in Sonic Adventure 2, the nefarious scientist attacks the moon and uses the space station’s power to pressure the military into capitulating to Eggman’s demands. Maria Robotnik, Shadow’s best friend, also plays a role, and it looks like even with Sonic and friends’ foray back into this dimension, Shadow’s going to play a major role.
He also gets his motorcycle and handgun from the Shadow the Hedgehog game, though whether he gets his potty mouth from that game remains to be seen.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.